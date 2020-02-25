Worthing needs a permanent ice rink

Letter by: Celia Berrett, Lavington Road, Worthing

Last week I had my grandsons to stay and we took them ice skating at the Worthing rink. They loved it. They are five-and-a-half and seven-and-a-half and they did very well with balance as their Dad takes them weekly to a roller disco in Oakham, Rutland.

Worthing ice rink is taken down

We need a permanent ice rink in Worthing for everyone to enjoy. All ages were on the ice, including what appeared to be a professional ice skater.

An idea would be to build one on the old police station site, to include restaurants and parking, as more parking would benefit the town. This could also perhaps incorporate a new bowling alley? We just need someone to finance and design this venture. The temporary rink closed last Sunday after being open for four months.

This is an idea to improve Worthing’s leisure facilities.