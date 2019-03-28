Worthing mum describes ‘magical’ act of kindness that made her young daughter’s day

A Worthing mum has described the ‘magical’ act of kindness that made her daughter’s day.

Valerie Isted, from Durrington, was walking with her family towards Lamb Park with her family when her 12-year-old daughter, Amber, ran ahead with a friend.

The note found by Amber SUS-190328-151350001

As Valerie caught up with her, Amber shouted ‘look mum, dad, I’ve found something really special’.

A tiny box had been left in the centre of a roundabout in the play area, with a handwritten note for the ‘lucky person’ who finds it.

“I really hope this makes your day,” the note read, signed by ‘the Little Angel’.

“Post a picture of this gift everywhere to spread a kind and encouraging message for others to do this too.”

The note was written on ‘The Quibbler’ branded paper – a publication made famous as the source of news in the Harry Potter series.

Inside the box was £2.80 in loose change – a kind gesture that when spent wisely could go a long way, particularly in the run-up to Mother’s Day.

Valerie said it was a lovely thing to find and an example of everyday ‘magic’ that spontaneous acts of kindness can bring.

She said: “It was quite magical for her, because she’s at that age where she is growing up a bit, but still really wants to believe in magic, fairies and angels. Her whole face lit up.”

A post in one of Worthing’s community Facebook groups was liked more than 460 times and attracted over 40, mostly positive, comments.

However, some warned the seemingly kind gesture could actually be a sinister trick and what appeared to be a child’s handwriting may be a ruse from an adult with ulterior motives.

Valerie rubbished the claims.

“It becomes a sad world when a simple act of kindness is seen to some people as some kind of threat,” she said.

“Some people have even suggested reporting this to the police, which is ridiculous. Being nice isn’t a crime.”

Amber’s plans for the money are unclear at the minute, but the kind benefactor’s plea to have their anonymous act shared appears to have been a success.