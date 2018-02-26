Worthing man suspected of arranging to meet girl in Lancing

A 37-year-old Worthing man has been arrested in Lancing on suspicion of arranging to meet a girl under the age of 16 following grooming, police have confirmed.

Police were called to South Street in Lancing at 6.38pm on Saturday (February 24), a spokesman said.

A group claimed to have detained a man alleged to have been there to meet a child following online grooming, according to police.

Police said: “A 37-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of being an adult meet a girl under 16 years of age following grooming.

“He was questioned and later released under investigation.”