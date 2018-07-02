Worthing man dies after Birdham collision

A motorcyclist from Worthing suffered fatal injuries following a collision with two cars on the A286 in Birdham, near Chichester, yesterday.

The 56-year-old motorcyclist from Worthing collided with a Jaguar travelling in the same direction, close to the road’s junction with Walwyn Close, Birdham, before a secondary collision with a Mercedes-Benz A180 car travelling in the opposite direction, police said.

He was flown by air ambulance to Southampton General Hospital but sadly died, confirmed police.

Neither the Jaguar driver, a 28-year-old man from East Grinstead, or his passenger, a 26-year-old woman from the same town, were hurt, police said.

Nor were the other car driver and his passenger, a man and a woman, both aged 30 and both from Chigwell, Essex, confirmed police.

The collision, which took place at 12.30pm, caused significant traffic delays and the A286 was closed for four hours while the incident was dealt with.

Sergeant Alan Spicer, of the Sussex Police serious collisions investigation unit, said: “We are grateful to those drivers whose journeys were delayed or disrupted for their patience and understanding.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened in relation to this collision, who saw any of the vehicles involved shortly beforehand or who may have relevant dash-camera footage.”

They can contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Hildon.

Officers believe that given the weekend’s hot, sunny weather and the fact that motorists travelling from far and wide often use the A286 to access beaches at East and West Wittering, potential witnesses may live outside the immediate area.

People are therefore being urged by police to spread word of the collision and the need for information as extensively as possible.

