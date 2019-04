A man from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of rape and growing cannabis.

An eyewitness said police cars could be seen outside a house in Cotswold Road, Worthing, today, with forensics teams at the property.

Now, Sussex Police has confirmed that officers are investigating a report of a rape at the property on Monday.

A spokesman said: "A 56-year-old man from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of rape and cultivation of cannabis and remains in custody."