DM1992452a.jpg. Worthing Light Festival along Worthing's East Beach. Photo by Derek Martin Photography. SUS-190915-171001008

Worthing Light Festival 2019 celebrates creative talent with colour, light and music

Worthing Light Festival 2019 transformed East Beach with its celebration of local and national creative talent, bringing plenty of colour, light and music from Friday to Sunday.

The festival, organised by the East Beach Collective in partnership with Arts Council England, is the only one of its kind in the UK to run purely on renewable energy. It featured more than 35 individual pieces.

Freya Charle, seven. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992448a
Worthing Light Festival 2019. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992455a
Worthing Light Festival 2019. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992457a
Worthing Light Festival 2019. Photo by Derek Martin DM1992466a
