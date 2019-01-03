Worthing level crossing breaks down, causing traffic misery

A level crossing in Worthing has broken down, with traffic building up in the area.

A spokesman for Govia Thameslink Railway said: "A fault with Worthing Level Crossing was reported to Network Rail and Sussex Police shortly after 1.30pm today. We understand that the barriers cannot be raised. Train services are not affected but road traffic is being held up."

An engineer from Network Rail is expected to arrive on site 'very shortly', the spokesman added.

Drivers are being advised to find an alternative route.