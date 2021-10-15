Worthing gym evacuated following chemical leak

Staff at David Lloyd in Romany Road evacuated the building after reports of a chemical leak in a room at the fitness centre.

Fire crews were then called to the incident at 12.33pm today.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a chemical spill at David Lloyd, Worthing at 12:33pm.

Fire crews at the scene today. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

“Fire engines from Worthing and Shoreham attended, along with a breathing apparatus support unit.

“Staff at the gym had already evacuated the building, and on arrival firefighters used breathing apparatus and gas monitors to investigate the premise.

“Upon investigation crews found that there had been a small chemical reaction in the plant room. They were able to make the scene safe and the incident was then handed over to the site manager.