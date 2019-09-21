Worthing grandmother hit by mobility scooter driver: ‘He may have ruined my life’

A grandmother said her life has been ruined by a man on a mobility scooter who collided with her, causing potentially life-altering injuries.

At 10.50am on Monday, August 19, Maureen Liston said she had just crossed High Street by Waitrose on her way to see The Lion King at the Dome Cinema with a friend when she was hit from behind, flooring her.

Maureen Liston, from King Edward Avenue, Worthing, has been left with a fractured humerus and shoulder due to a mobility scooter collision

The 77-year-old, of King Edward Avenue, Worthing, said: “I was in shock; I was in so much pain.

“I shouted at him and he just got out and said ‘sorry, I didn’t mean to do it’ and got back on it and left me on the floor.”

A woman pushing her son in a wheelchair stopped to help and walked Maureen to Worthing Hospital after she refused an ambulance, where x-rays showed she had fractured her right humerus and shoulder in the fall.

Her arm has been in a sling since, and she cannot drive, get dressed without help, or do her hair and makeup.

As a result, she has been forced to partially move in with her daughter Claire in Portsmouth and travel back to Worthing for physiotherapy - but doctors have told her she may still never lift her arm above her head again.

“He may have ruined my life,” the retired Waitrose worker said. She called for mobility scooter drivers to have training, licence plates and insurance to cover incidents like this.

Michelle Ryan, 49, from Worthing, wanted restorative justice for her mother, so the driver would know how they had affecter her family.

She said: “This could have changed her life forever, and this person is driving around, happy as Larry.”

“She said to me this morning that she felt sick at the thought of walking down the stairs in her own house, which is so upsetting. She has always looked after her health, doesn’t smoke, barely drinks, has done everything she can to be as capable and fit as can be at 77. For this to happen is cruel.”

The incident was reported to Sussex Police.

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of a woman being in collision with a mobility scooter in High Street, Worthing, around 10.50am on Monday, August 19.

“The woman suffered multiple injuries which required medical treatment.

“The driver of the mobility scooter left the scene shortly after the collision. He is described as in his 60s or 70s, of slim build and with short grey hair.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 137 of 20/08.”