Worthing five bedroom home close to railway station – on the market for £575,000

This superb five bedroom detached house is situated in the heart of Worthing within easy reach of the railway station.

The property, in Gordon Road, is in excellent decorative order throughout.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hall, cloakroom, lounge, separate dining room, and an extended and superbly fitted kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor there are four bedrooms and a modern bathroom/WC.

There is a fifth bedroom/hobbies room on the second floor with two Velux windows and eaves storage.

Outside, there is a walled rear garden which is brick paved for ease of maintenance and includes a shed.

The front garden has cobble stones with an outside light and pathway leading to the front door.

Further benefits include double glazing and gas central heating.

Worthing town centre is easily accessible, while bus services pass nearby and the area is well served with schools and recreational facilities.

Guide Price £575,000.

For more information contact Michael Jones, Chapelworth House, 22-26 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 213281 or email: worthing@michaeljones.co.uk