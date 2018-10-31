Worthing fireworks to light up the seafront in ‘epic’ display

More than 20,000 residents are expected to flock to the seafront for Worthing’s free annual fireworks display.

The event on Monday, November 5, has been organised by the Worthing Lions Club and is supported by Worthing Borough Council and the Worthing Town Centre Initiative.

Fireworks will be fired from the end of the pier, giving those on the promenade the best view.

Food market stalls will also be located at viewing points throughout Worthing including Steyne Gardens, Montague Street and South Square.

The William Cole Funfair will take place on the promenade and in Montague Street.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, Worthing Borough Council’s Executive Member for Regeneration, said: “We’re delighted to be working with the Worthing Lions Club to see the return of this fantastic fireworks festival.

“Young and old alike will be able to enjoy the epic fireworks display from the promenade, and every penny raised will go to worthy causes.”

The fireworks display is free but attendees are encouraged to make a donation either through Lions collectors on the promenade or on their Crowdfunding page.

All profits raised go to local Lions good causes.

The fireworks display will begin at 7.30pm on Monday from the pier.

The Funfair will operate from 2pm to 9.30pm and the rides on Montague Street will also be open on Sunday, November 4, from 2pm to 6pm.

There will be no Tide of Light parade this year but there are plans to reintroduce the event on a separate evening in 2019.

