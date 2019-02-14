Worthing dry cleaner bids 'farewell' to mannequin model after Facebook bidding war

If you paid a visit to Quality Kwik dry cleaners, next to Tesco Extra in Durrington, you'd have been greeted by a pair of leggy models.

But the dry cleaning and laundrette business owner has decided to part ways with one half of the duo after many years of service to make way for a display of wooden flowers at the store.

Jeff Connor with Sonia the mannequin at Quality Kwik Dry Cleaners in Durrington. Picture: Derek Martin

Jeff Connor, 68, advertised Serena the mannequin recently on a Worthing buying and selling Facebook page. The humorous post said: "If you want to start a relationship with her, you can have her with my blessing for £25. Farewell my love."

Having set up the business 30 years ago, Jeff recruited the raven-haired mannequin and her blonde companion from Russia via eBay to display some of the types of clothes they clean, including wedding dresses and party frocks.

They had proven a real talking point, he said: "It is surprising what jokes you can have with mannequins. One customer asked if they were my girlfriends. I said 'yes, they are great girlfriends: they never have a headache, they never ask for money, but they are a bit boring in bed!"

The initial reaction of some customers was one of shock, however: "Some people walk through the door and think they are customers.

"There is something about dark hair and a dress that make them a bit frightened."

The advert got a few nibbles, and she will now 'continue her journey as a Hallowe'en model' after being sold for the asking price, Jeff said.

Serena will remain at the dry cleaners after the layout is reorganised, Jeff said.