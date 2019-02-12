Worthing dog lovers to host charity walk in support of Turning Tides

Dog lovers throughout the Worthing area will be meeting up to support homeless charity Turning Tides.

Members of Canine Conundrum UK will be taking part in a dog-friendly social beach walk on Friday, February 15, and everyone is welcome.

You do not need a dog to join in the fun, as anyone interested can join the group for a meet and greet from 2.50pm outside the Lido Café, on the promenade, just west of Worthing Pier.

The group will be donning woolly hats as part of Turning Tides’ Woolly Hat Day, which other groups, businesses and schools are taking part in across Worthing.

The charity is inviting people to wear a woolly hat to work and donate by texting WOOL22 £amount to 70070 and posting a photo of themselves on social media.

Those taking part are asked to use the hashtags #WoollyHat2019 and #endinglocalhomelessness. Previously, workplaces have got into the spirit by having a cake sale to raise funds and some collected warm clothing or food to help support the projects.

Canine Conundrum UK is a dog friendly community network with members across Sussex and beyond. Members meet up in various places on a regular basis to socialise and provide support while exercising and training their dogs.

For more information, visit www.meetup.com/Canine-ConundrumUK

