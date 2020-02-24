Worthing council appeals for information after more than 18 fly-tipping incidents in Durrington

The council is appealing for information to help them identify a prolific fly-tipper in the Durrington area.

A spokesman said in a post on Twitter that there had been more than 18 incidents of fly-tipping in Durrington, near Romany Road to Columbia House.

"Have you seen any vehicles, or people, dumping these bags of building debris?" the spokesman asked.

"Please email us confidentially on: help.aws@adur-worthing.gov.uk."

It comes after Lib Dem councillors reported an increase in fly-tipping in the Worthing area and blamed the ID checks at introduced at the tip.

However the county council denied this and said there was 'no obvious reason’ why it would have led to more fly-tipping.

Earlier this month, the Herald reported that incidents of large-scale fly-tipping, which has been blamed on rogue traders and other criminals, were on the rise in Worthing and West Sussex – read more here.