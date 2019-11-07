Worthing collision: Young boy taken to hospital with serious injuries

A young boy has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a collision in Worthing.

The collision happened in Salvington Road, Durrington, at just after 4pm.

Emergency services at the scene in Worthing

A spokesman for Adur and Worthing Police said: “We’re currently responding to a collision between a silver Ford Focus and a pedestrian, which occurred in Salvington Road, Durrington, about 4.12pm.

“A boy, believed to be aged seven, sustained serious – potentially life-threatening – injuries, and is being taken to St George’s Hospital in London for treatment.

“A section of the road is likely to remain closed for some time as emergency services remain at the scene, and motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.

“Anyone who saw what happened, or who has dash cam or CCTV which may have captured the incident, is asked to contact us quoting Operation Radius.”