Worthing children have stories published after charity writing competition

A charity writing competition prompted a flood of creative entries from eager young Worthing authors.

Using the first line ‘It all began when the train stopped in Worthing’, children aged between five and 11 had to come up with their best story to be in with a chance of winning.

Dan Killeen, Ann Feloy and George Paoletti, receiving his prize.

Following a huge response to the contest, Sawyers Estate Agents announced the list of winners and the published book containing more than 100 of the entries is now on sale.

Dan Killeen, managing partner of Sawyers, said: “The variety of stories and imagination shown was breath-taking. We were overwhelmed by the effort put in by the children who had clearly spent hours perfecting their story.”

The competition was run to raise awareness of Olly’s Future, an organisation set up to prevent suicide in young people.

Ann Feloy, author and playwright, who founded the organisation in memory of her son Olly, was the judge who had the difficult task of choosing a first, second and joint third place winner.

The published book is available at Sawyers Estate Agent

George Paoletti, six, was awarded first place and received Waterstones vouchers and an Amazon Fire tablet as well as a donation of books and cash for his school library at Heene CE Primary School in Norfolk Street, Worthing.

As many entries as possible have been published in a book, available to purchase for £3.50 from Sawyers Estate Agent in Heene Road, Worthing.

Sawyers covered all costs, including publishing, so 100 per cent of the £3.50 cover price goes straight to Olly’s Future to fund suicide prevention work in the area.

-----

Two Worthing schools work together for day of sports activities

Shoreham school taken over by elves to raise money for Sussex children’s charity

Worthing cadet recognised by Royal British Legion for poppy appeal efforts