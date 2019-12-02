Worthing car fire: Body recovered from vehicle

A body has been recovered from a vehicle following a car fire in Worthing this afternoon, police have confirmed.

Emergency services responded to reports of a car fire in Lyons Way, Worthing, at around 12.27pm today.

A police spokesman said: “A body has sadly been recovered from the vehicle and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 518 of 02/12.”

The fire service confirmed that a crew was on the scene in four minutes after receiving calls from members of the public.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

