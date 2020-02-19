Created with Sketch.
West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service battle a bus fire in Castle Road, Worthing

Worthing bus fire: Pictures show fire fighters bringing blaze under control

Firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have tackled a bus fire in Castle Road, Worthing this afternoon (February 19).

Crews were called to the scene at 12.59pm and soon brought it under control. These pictures show the fire service at work. Read more here: Emergency services respond to bus on fire in Worthing

1. The bus on fire in Castle Road, Worthing

2. Castle Road, Worthing

3. Castle Road, Worthing

4. Castle Road, Worthing

