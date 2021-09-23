The incident happened close to the entrance of Morrisons. Southern Water staff were pictured at the scene while police were on hand to redirect traffic,
Some residents reported having no water and some businesses had to close temporarily, including Brooksteed Alehouse in South Farm Road, which announced the temporary closure on Facebook.
1. Worthing water main bursts
Water main burst in Newland Road, Worthing
Photo: Eddie Mitchell
