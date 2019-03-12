Worthing boxers set to raise hundreds in charity fight night

Three charities will be supported as 17 boxers take to the ring in aid of Little Princess Trust, Alzheimer’s Society and Cystic Fibrosis Trust.

Taking place at Worthing Leisure Centre in Shaftesbury Avenue, the event on Saturday, March 23, has been organised by Mike Oakley and Kalvin Matharu from Peak Boxing in Oxford Road, Worthing.

Mike Oakley and Kalvin Matharu run Peak Boxing gym in Worthing

Kalvin set himself a challenge on January 1 to lose three stone and join in after ten years out of the ring.

Having almost reached his target weight, he is keen to raise as much money for the charities as possible.

Organisers said the night will be full of top class boxing action from start to finish, with a fully licensed bar.

The event is proving very popular, with tables already sold out, but stall tickets are still available for £25 each.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.peakpromotions.co.uk/guts-n-glory

