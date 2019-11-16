Created with Sketch.
Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team at Worthing beach

Worthing beach emergency incident in pictures

Worthing beach was cordoned off this afternoon after an unidentified object was found.

Sussex Police cordoned off the beach between New Parade East and The Crab Shack, late this morning. Shortly before 1pm, a spokesman confirmed it was soon to be joined by a bomb disposal team. Splashpoint Leisure Centre closed one of its pools due to the incident because of the 'risk of the glass windows facing the seafront', according to a visitor. Providing an update on the incident at 2pm, the police spokesman said the object, which remained unidentified but was not believed to be a bomb, was removed from the beach by the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD).

Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) vehicle pictured by Worthing resident Nikki Sheeran

Police cordoned off the scene before calling the Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team
Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team at Worthing beach
Explosives Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team at Worthing beach
