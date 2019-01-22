Worthing arson: two people arrested after house set alight

Two people have been arrested following a fire at a house in Worthing.

Fire crews spent almost two hours putting out the fire at a house in Highclere Way, Worthing, in the early hours of Thursday, December 20.

The scene of the fire in Highclere Way, Worthing

At the time, Sussex Police said damage was caused to internal rooms and sofas but no-one was injured.

Now, a police spokesman said two people have been arrested in connection with their investigations.

They said: "A 33-year-old woman from Worthing has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent or reckess as to whether life was endangered and committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice.

"A 33-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent or reckess as to whether life was endangered.

"Both have been released under investigation."