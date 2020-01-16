Worthing armed stand-off: Pictures show police with riot gear and automatic weapons surrounding building
A major road in Worthing has been closed for almost six hours after armed police joined a stand-off outside a property.
Sussex Police said officers were called to Broadwater Street West at 8.35am amid concerns for the welfare of a man inside a property. These pictures show officers with riot shields and automatic weapons moving around the back of the building. The incident is ongoing, but updates will come when more information becomes available.
Police armed with shields around Broadwater Street West