Worthing Ambulance Station: Firefighters attend after gas pipe damaged by ‘third party’

Firefighters are responding to an ongoing incident at Worthing Ambulance Station.
A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to reports of a gas leak in Yeoman Road, Durrington, at 11.08am this morning (March 27).
Two engines from Worthing worked at the scene and the premises were evacuated, said the spokesman.
Crews worked to ventilate the area, the spokesman said, and a safety briefing was given to contractors at the scene while crews awaited the arrival of the gas board.
Fire crews left at 12.08pm, the spokesman added.
A spokesman for Southern Gas Networks confirmed engineers were called to Worthing Ambulance Service after a gas service pipe was damaged by a ‘third party’.
Repairs have been completed, the spokesman said.