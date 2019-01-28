Woman taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ after Shoreham collision

A woman was taken to hospital in a ‘serious condition’ following a collision in Shoreham this morning, an ambulance service spokesman said.

Crews attended reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Upper Shoreham Road, Shoreham, at approximately 9.45am today (Monday, January 28), the spokesman said.

Police at the scene

The spokesman said: “A woman was assessed and treated at the scene and has since been taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in a serious condition.”

