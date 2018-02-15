Created with Sketch.

Woman suffers burns in Rustington house fire

Fire crews were called to the fire this morning (February 15)
A woman suffered minor burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house in Rustington this morning.

Two fire engines from Littlehampton and Worthing were called to reports of a TV on fire in Angmering Way at 6.45am, the fire service said.

An ambulance and British Red Cross emergency support vehicle from Haywards Heath was also called.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “An ambulance was called for a woman who suffered smoke inhalation and minor burns.

“We were called to reports of a TV on fire. On arrival it was a small fire in a ground floor lounge.

“Two breathing apparatus (BA) and a hose reel was used to put out the fire.”

The spokesman confirmed the fire was of accidental ignition and the building was damaged by 30 per cent.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman confirmed the woman was treated at the scene.