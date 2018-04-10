Woman sentenced for possessing a knife and theft in Worthing

A woman has been given an eight week prison sentence for three offences in Worthing, including possession of a knife blade.

Lindsay Dewey, 40, of no fixed address was sentenced at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (5 April).

Officers were called by a staff member at Tesco on South Farm Road, Worthing, after a woman stole goods from the shop and assaulted a security guard on Sunday (April 1), police said.

Dewey was arrested shortly after in Teville Road, Worthing, and was charged with theft from shop, assault by beating and possession of a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place, according to police,

She pleaded guilty to all three charges and was sentenced to an eight week prison sentence for possession of a knife, a two week custodial for assault by beating and a four week prison sentence for theft from a shop to run concurrently, confirmed police.