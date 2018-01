A woman was pulled from the water’s edge by a police officer in Worthing last night after a member of the public raised the alarm.

Police were alerted to a woman sitting in the rain at the tideline in Worthing by a member of the public at 7.32pm yesterday (Tuesday, January 30), a spokesman said.

Police and an ambulance were called to the scene

The woman, who was believed to be in her early 60s, was pulled from the water’s edge by a police officer, the spokesman said.

She was then handed over into the care of medical staff, police confirmed.