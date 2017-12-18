Woman organises Christmas dinner for lonely people

An Upper Beeding woman has organised a Christmas dinner for members of the community who are feeling lonely this festive season.

Martina Osei-Bobie, 41, of Priors Close, Upper Beeding, has teamed up with a number of other residents to organise a date, venue and food for the Christmas Day feast.

The lunch will take place at the Gladys Bevan Hall, in Church Lane, Upper Beeding, at 12pm on Christmas Day and anyone who is finding this time of year to be challenging is invited to attend.

Martina said: “I initally thought of hosting the lunch for people who are lonely this Christmas but we are also appealing to couples and families who may be interested.

“It’s not a charity but just a group of people from the community wanting to do something to help others during the Christmas period.

“The people who have volunteered have agreed to give up some of their time on Christmas Day and some of Christmas Eve in order to help out with the lunch.”

Martina initially appealed for volunteers via a post on a local Facebook group.

The post received hundreds of comments from people willing to provide a helping-hand before and on the day.

Martina added: “The reaction the post got was incredible.

“I just had an idea, put it into action. I had lots of people offering to help and local businesses happy to donate food.

“I then began looking for a venue to host the dinner and that is when the Gladys Bevan Hall became the best option.”

Martina, who was born in the Czech Republic before moving to England 22 years ago, is trying to appeal to a wide range of ages.

She added: “Whether you’re an elderly couple, a young couple or maybe a single parent, we would love to see you on Christmas Day for our sit down meal.

“Or perhaps you know someone who may be lonely this Christmas. Please get in contact.

“I will be sitting down with all the guests and volunteers for a truly festive afternoon.”

Due to the size of the venue, Martina has set a limit of around 20 to 30 people to enjoy the festive lunch, drinks and music.

If you would like to attend, please contact Martina by calling 07970 025724 or emailing martina@yogachefamore.com.