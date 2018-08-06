Woman ‘assaulted and held against her will’ in Worthing

Police are searching for two men suspected of serious offences against a local woman in Worthing.

Stuart Davies, 36, and Ben Dillon, 27, are wanted for interview over the alleged offences on Friday 20 July against the 32-year-old woman, who is known to them, police said.

The woman was allegedly held against her will and driven around Worthing town centre in her own car for several hours, during which time she was also assaulted causing minor injuries, said police.

Davies is also suspected of threatening serious harm towards her during the same period, police said.

Both men are described as white.

Davies is 5ft 11ins, of stocky build, with hazel eyes, police said. He has tattoos on his neck, both arms and his right leg, added police.

Dillon is 6ft 2ins, of slim build, with blue eyes and brown wavy hair, said police.

He also has tattoos, including a question mark under his left eye, and other around his neck and right upper arm, police said.

Detective Sergeant Darren Twort of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said: “Both men may still be in the local area or further afield.

“If you have seen either of them, or know where they are, do not approach them but contact us on 999 or 101, quoting serial 1553 of 21/07.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

