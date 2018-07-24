Witness appeal after woman raped on Worthing seafront

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman reported being raped on Worthing seafront.

Police said the victim, who is in her 40s, was with two friends, a man and a woman, on the seafront up until about 9pm on Thursday (19 July).

She subsequently met with a man who raped her some time between 9pm and 2am, police said.

She is being supported by specially trained officers.

Police describe the suspect as white, aged about 50 and slim.

He was clean shaven with a bald head and was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers, police said.

Detective Sergeant Mark Williams said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen the incident or may have seen either party on Worthing seafront to come forward and contact us.”

Anyone with information, contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 135 of 20/07.