Wildlife snaps by Shoreham man through to final stage of competition

Two pictures taken by a Shoreham resident have been shortlisted as part of a county-wide wildlife photography competition.

Sean Stones of Harbour Way, Shoreham, was one of 12 finalists selected from more than 500 entries for Sussex Wildlife Trust’s photography competition.

Ghostly Hunter by Sean Stones. Photo provided by Sussex Wildlife Trust

His shortlisted photo Ghostly Hunter is of a barn owl, while Sideways Glance is of a lizard.

The competition is judged by a panel headed by professional international wildlife photographer David Plummer.

The photos from the 12 finalists will now be put to a public vote.

The first prize winner will be awarded £100 in cash while the runners up will win a pair of reusable KeepCups and Sussex Wildlife Trust’s 2019 printed calendar.

The final 12 photographs will feature in an online calendar, which will be available in December.

They will also be on display at the Trust’s annual general meeting on Saturday, November 10, and at the Booth Museum of Natural History in Dyke Road, Brighton, during 2019.

Public voting will close on Tuesday, October 30. The overall winner will be announced in early November.

To cast your vote, visit sussexwildlifetrust.org.uk/vote

Visit www.shorehamherald.co.uk to view Mr Stones’ photos.

Sussex Wildlife Trust is a conservation charity with more than 30,000 members in the county.

It’s work includes managing more than 30 nature reserves across Sussex and creating opportunities for people of all ages to learn about nature and connect with it.

