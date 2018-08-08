Wick Week praised as ‘one of the best’

An organiser of Wick Week has praised the event, describing it as ‘one of the best we have ever had’.

Julie Roby, Wick Hall manager, opened the venue’s doors for several different events during the week-long showcase of the best Wick has to offer, which ran from July 28 to Saturday.

The Wick Week Rockabubz And Zumbatomic dance fitness class for young children at Wick Hall. Picture: Scott Ramsey

She said the children’s Zumba class was particularly popular, with 65 children taking part, and a hula-hoop session had dozens swivelling their hips.

The Wick Week indoor demonstration by the Southern Radio Control Flying Association Club at Wick Hall. A visitor on the day looks at one of the model aircraft. Picture: Scott Ramsey

“We ended up with a few bruises, but it was fantastic fun,” she said. Julie added: “Wick Week is like a free taster course for all the groups we have in the village, as well as putting on things for children to do in the summer holidays.

“It seems it got better as we went along, and each year, more people are finding out what Wick is all about.”

The Wickbourne Centre and Arun Community Church in Clun Road also held several events, including soccer schools at White Meadows Primary Academy in Whitelea Road, Wick, and Wick’s Got Talent on Thursday.

For next year’s event, Julie said they had a couple of ideas for new activities to make Wick Week ‘bigger and better’, like Chinese brush painting.

