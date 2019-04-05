Created with Sketch.

Wick roundabout partially blocked due to accident

A roundabout in Wick has been partially blocked due to an accident.

According to traffic reports, an accident on the roundabout, which connects Lyminster Road and Worthing Road, is causing delays.

The Wick roundabout is partially blocked due to an accident

The Wick roundabout is partially blocked due to an accident

Traffic is coping well, however.