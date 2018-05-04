What’s on this week: May 4 to 10

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Friday, May 4

WORTHING

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 10.30am. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Saturday, May 5

FINDON

WALK: Worthing Walking and Social Club four to five-mile walk from the Gunn Inn, Findon, to Washington via Cissbury and Chanctonbury. Ring Liz on 01903 268656 or Jean on 01903 419612 for more information.

LITTLEHAMPTON

BOWLS: Maltravers Outdoor Bowls Club open day from 10am to 4pm. Free use of bowls, tuition and more. At Maltravers Pleasure Ground, Maltravers Drive, Littlehampton, BN17 5EZ.

EVENT: Littlehampton Quakers plant sale and coffee morning from 10.30am to midday at Friends Meeting House, Church Street, Littlehampton. Jayne Dance will also sign copies of her charming illustrated children’s book Dancing with Ruby.

EVENT: Littlehampton Town Show annual plant sale at the Girl Guiding Centre, Duke Street, Littlehampton, from 10am to midday. There will be plants, cakes, bric-a-brac, tombola and more, as well as refreshments. Raising money for this year’s town show to be held on Saturday, September 8, along with the town council’s family fun day.

SOUTHWICK

EVENT: Southwick and Fishersgate Horticultural Society annual plant sale at Southwick Community Centre from 10am to 11.30am. On sale will be bedding and vegetable plants, perennials and pot plants. Refreshments will also be available. Admission 30p.

WORTHING

COMEDY: Grumpy Old Women To The Rescue. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £22.50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

FILM: Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 11am. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Sunday, May 6

STEYNING

BOWLS: Steyning Bowls Club open day from 1.30pm. Head along and try this fun game. All you need is flat soled shoes or trainers. For further information visit www.steyningbowlsclub.com or call Reg on 01903 815545.

WORTHING

FILM: Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 10.15am (autism friendly), 12pm, 2pm, 4pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 10am, 1.15pm, 4.30pm, 7.45pm. The Leisure Seeker (15) – 6pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 8.30pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Monday, May 7

WORTHING

FILM: Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 10am, 1.30pm, 4.45pm, 8pm. The Leisure Seeker (15) – 11am (silver screen). Sherlock Gnomes (U) – 1.15pm, 3.15pm. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 5.15pm (subtitled). A Quiet Place (15) – 8pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Tuesday, May 8

WICK

EVENT: Suffragette Tea Party co-presented by Sussex International Womens Day group and Wick Information Centre. 2.30pm to 4pm at Wick Information Centre in Wick Street. Free teak and cakes. Free copy of suffragettes book by Angela Tester, funded by the Centenary Fund, as well as several points of interest – information stand, bric-a-brac and raffle.

WORTHING

ART: Waterloo Square Gallery Alfriston presents a pop-up gallery from May 8 to 13 at Colonnade House, Worthing, BN11 3DH, from 10am to 5pm. For more information call 07970 461414.

AUCTION: Worthing General Auctions, The Barn (adjacent to the English Martyrs Church), Goring Way, Worthing, BN12 4UD. Viewing is from 5pm until the auction starts at 6.30pm. Admission is £1ppn and commission is ten per cent. Typically 350-plus lots. Hot food and drinks are available. All enquiries to Louise 07941 828599.

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 11.15am, 2.45pm, 5.30pm. The Leisure Seeker (15) – 12pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 2pm, 5.15m, 8.30pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing, is The Dave Browne Quartet. Dave Browne has spent a lifetime in music and show business and has worked extensively all over the world. He is accompanied by Roy Hilton on piano, Godfrey Sheppard on bass and Milo Fell on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

MEETING: Worthing Friendship Centre meeting with a talk by Sue Fennell on ‘The not so idle women of the canals’. At Durrington Community Centre, in Romany Road, Worthing, at 7pm. Visitors are welcome. For more information call Julie on 07981 239017.

-

Wednesday, May 9

ANGMERING

TALK: Wadars animal rescue talk about the work of the charity at 11am at Haskins Roundstone Garden Centre. The talk will be followed by a Q&A with officer Billy Elliot, who will speak about his 20 years with the charity. Places are limited and pre-booking is advised. To book your free place, call Wadars on 01903 247111 or email: enquiries@wadars.co.uk

WORTHING

FILM: The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (12A) – 11.15am, 2.45pm, 5.30pm. The Leisure Seeker (15) – 12pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 2pm, 5.15m, 8.30pm. A Quiet Place (15) – 8.15pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

-

Thursday, May 10

FELPHAM

EVENT: Bognor Friends of Chestnut Tree House plant sale starting at 10am. There will also be coffee and homemade. Entry 50p, at St Mary’s Centre, Grassmere Close, Felpham, PO22 7NU. For more information call Paula on 01243 584843.

WORTHING

FILM: The Leisure Seeker (15) – 12.30pm. Avengers: Infinity War (12A) – 3pm. National Theatre: Macbeth (12A) – 7pm. Venue: Connaught Cinema, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk.

MUSIC: You Win Again – Celebrating the Music of The Bee Gees. Starts 7.30pm. Price: £22.50. Venue: Pavilion Theatre, Marine Parade, Worthing, BN11 3PX. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

STAGE: The Nature of Forgetting. Starts 7.30pm. Price: Adult £15.50, Concession £14.50, Group 8+ £10, Student £10. Venue: Connaught Theatre, Union Place, Worthing, BN11 1LG. Box office: 01903 206206. Online booking: www.worthingtheatres.co.uk

-

