What’s on this week: June 15 to 21

Events taking place in the Herald and Gazette area during the coming week.

Friday, June 15

CLIMPING

MEETING: Arundel Flower Club meeting with a talk by Anne Marie Van Gorkum on Life Imitating Art. The club competition will be Sunshine and Showers. At St Mary’s Church Hall, Climping, at 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle provided. Guests £4. All age groups welcome. For details contact Sue Bayford on 01903 884877 or email: susan.bayford@gmail.com

SHOREHAM

MEETING: Launch of new Shoreham-by-Trees project by the Shoreham Society in St Peter’s Church Hall, Shoreham. The meeting starts at 7.30pm, with free admission. As usual, tea and coffee will be available and the bar will be open.

MUSIC: Micky Hart and The Hartbreakers. 9pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

WORTHING

EVENT: Friends at Offington Park Methodist Church Festival of Arts, Crafts and Flowers from 10am to 7pm. A coffee shop will be open throughout, and light refreshments available at lunchtime.

MEETING: Support group for people at risk of severe allergies at St Paul’s Centre, Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1EE, between 10am and midday. Run in conjunction with the Anaphylaxis Campaign, the only UK wide charity focused on supporting those at risk of severe allergies. Places are free but donations will be gratefully received. To find out more visit: www.anaphylaxis.org.uk

-

Saturday, June 16

ARUNDEL

EVENT: Model Railway Exhibition from 10am to 4.30pm at the Arundel Cathedral Centre, London Road, Arundel, BN18 9AY. Up to 15 model railway layouts, along with a number of trade stands, in a variety of scales from z gauge to o gauge. There’s free parking on the London Road and a small admission fee to the event.

EVENT: Pondemonium at Arundel Wetland Centre for Sussex Day, celebrating Sussex’s smaller wildlife. Activities includes pond dipping session, Wetland Busker roaming the reserve and the rolling Pond Trolley with hands-on activities. Adults will enjoy special talks on the ‘UK Toads’ and ‘How to Make a Wildlife Pond’ at home. One of the highlights will be a walk with reserve manager Paul Stevens. The centre is open from 9.30am to 5.30pm. Visit wwt.org.uk/arundel for more information.

BROADWATER

QUIZ: Broadwater Community Association quiz at the Parish Rooms, opposite the green, at 7.30pm. The cost, which includes supper, is £7.50 members and £8 non- members. Please remember to bring eating utensils – this helps with the clearing up. Supper consists of fish/chips or cold platter with bread or a jacket. Anthony and Sue will be the quizmasters. Phone Liz on 01903 522376 to book your seat/supper.

GORING

EVENT: National Garden Scheme open garden at Channel View, 52 Brook Barn Way, Goring, BN12 4DW, from 2pm to 5pm. A blend of a traditional Tudor cottage style garden with subtropical, Mediterranean and Antipodean planting. There are many unusual structures, paths and arches combined with dense planting, shady viewpoints and sunny patios. Homemade teas are available and there will be a plant sale. Entry £5, children free.

LITTLEHAMPTON

EVENT: The Votes for Women Centenary Group is celebrating Sussex Day at 2.30pm in Marina Gardens, Littlehampton, by dedicating a bench plaque in memory of suffragist Lady Maude Parry.

RUSTINGTON

FAIR: Crafters Corner Craft Fair at St Peter & Paul Church Hall, The Street, Rustington, from 10.30am to 4pm. Lots of quality crafts, homemade cakes and refreshments. Tombola in aid of Help The Heroes.

SHOREHAM

EVENT: Shoreham Wordfest and Brighton Shakespeare Company present an outdoor performance of Comedy of Errors on Coronation Green, Shoreham, BN43 5DD, at 7pm (doors 6pm). Tickets £10 child/student, £15 adults (family of four £45). Food and drink stalls will be by the riverside leading up to the performance.Tickets available from Ropetackle Arts Centre – www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

MUSIC: Shoreham Allstars Showcase – young performers from Dave O’Connell’s school showcase their talents. 3pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

MUSIC: Bloody Mary. 9pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

WICK

EVENT: The Wick Village Sussex Day Celebration. Organised by the Wick Information Centre and supported by the Wick Village Traders Association, it will be in the Wick Village Hall, Wick Street, Littlehampton, from 11am to 2pm. There will be a free petting zoo from 11am to 12.30pm. Attendance by members of the Royal Sussex Regimental Association, Littlehampton Museum, Wicked Quilters, Arcade Knitters, Arundel Community Choir. Free clay workshop and children’s activity table. Tasty local produce, a spinning wheel demonstration, and and lots more. For more information visit www.wickvillage.com

WORTHING

EVENT: Friends at Offington Park Methodist Church Festival of Arts, Crafts and Flowers from 10am to 5pm. A coffee shop will be open throughout, and light refreshments available at lunchtime.

EVENT: Worthing Churches Homeless Projects Flag Day in Goring, Findon and Worthing town centre. There will be live music and performers including bands, solo and duo acts, acoustic acts and dancers. Areas with performances include, South Street Square, Montague Parade and Montague Place. Volunteer collectors will be out and about all day to meet with the public and accept donations.

-

Sunday, June 17

GORING

EVENT: National Garden Scheme open garden at Channel View, 52 Brook Barn Way, Goring, BN12 4DW, from 2pm to 5pm. A blend of a traditional Tudor cottage style garden with subtropical, Mediterranean and Antipodean planting. There are many unusual structures, paths and arches combined with dense planting, shady viewpoints and sunny patios. Homemade teas are available and there will be a plant sale. Entry £5, children free.

MIDDLETON-ON-SEA

EVENT: Celebrate Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice’s 15th birthday with traditional afternoon tea. Fun and games, raffle, tombola and lots more at Jubilee Hall, Elmer Road, Middleton-on-Sea, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Tickets: adults £5, children £2.50 – call Joyce on 01243 583298 or Rosemary on 01243 584254.

SHOREHAM

MUSIC: Time Travellers – jazz and easy listening across the decades. 5pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

WORTHING

EVENT: Worthing Mencap Diamond Jubilee Family Picnic from 2pm to 4pm on Broadwater Green. During the afternoon an aerial photograph will be taken. Please wear a green or pink top and bring the whole family (and your own picnic). There will also be an ice cream van.

EVENT: Friends at Offington Park Methodist Church Festival of Arts, Crafts and Flowers from midday to 3pm. A coffee shop will be open throughout.

-

Monday, June 18

CHICHESTER

TALK: Arun & Chichester (Air) Enthusiasts Society (Air ACES) talk entitled ‘A History of Modern Ballooning’, presented by Mr Don Cameron. 7pm for a 7.30pm start at the Chichester Park Hotel, Chichester, PO19 7QL. Entrance for members is £3, guests £5 and under-16s free. Free coffees/teas and biscuits for all. For further information about Air ACES, please see www.airaces.org.uk, or call David Batcock on 01243 823007.

Tuesday, June 19

WORTHING

JAZZ: This week at the Hare & Hounds, in Portland Road, Worthing, presents The Steve Waterman Quartet. Steve has recorded several critically acclaimed CDs and composed many works for other bands and groups. He is also a very keen jazz educator and has run many jazz workshops as well as being professor of Jazz Trumpet at Trinity College. He is joined by Terry Seabrook on piano, Marianne Windham on bass and Alex Eberhard on drums. Music starts at 8.30pm but, to guarantee a seat, why not get there early and book a table for a meal. Call 01903 230085.

TALK: Friends of Worthing Museum meeting at 2.30pm with talk by Louise Peskett titled The Wonderful World of the Regency Dandy. At Worthing Library Lecture Theatre. All welcome.

-

Wednesday, June 20

SHOREHAM

MUSIC: Folk night with The Rude Mechanicals – musical style is informal, their repertoire extensive and adaptable, their playing and singing highly distinctive. 8.30pm at The Duke of Wellington, 368 Brighton Road, Shoreham, BN43 6RE.

-

Thursday, June 21

SHOREHAM

FILM: Darkest Hour (PG) – 7.30pm. Ropetackle Arts Centre, Little High Street, Shoreham, BN43 5EG. Box office: 01273 464440 or visit www.ropetacklecentre.co.uk

WORTHING

MEETING: Worthing Speakers Club, a part of Toastmasters International, meeting at 7.15pm, at the Burlington Hotel, Worthing, BN11 3QL. Toastmasters offers people a supportive environment to overcome their fears around public speaking and develop leadership skills. Find out more at www.worthingspeakers.club

