What happens next with Lancing IKEA plans?

Residents hoping for a final decision on a controversial planning application for 600 homes and an IKEA in Lancing were left disappointed on Wednesday as councillors voted to defer their decision.

So what happens next and when will a decision be made on the proposals?

The public gallery at the meeting

Deferred decision

After more than four hours, councillors on Adur District Council’s planning committee voted 5-3 to defer their decision on the New Monks Farm application on Wednesday.

Committee members asked for more negotiations to take place.

They asked IKEA to undertake further work in relation to the environmental impact of the proposed development, taking into account the objections received.

An artist's impression of the development

They also asked for further discussions to be undertaken with Lancing College in relation to the proposed fourth arm of the proposed A27 roundabout.

Read our report from the meeting here

View our live blog from the meeting here

What happens next?

Developers have expressed their disappointment at the outcome of the meeting but confirmed they were prepared to resume discussions.

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development Limited, a subsidiary of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, said: “We will go back to IKEA and see what further mitigation they can provide and we will continue our discussion with Lancing College.”

Tim Farlam, Real Estate Manager for IKEA UK and Ireland, said the store would ‘discuss the decision with New Monks Farm Development’ and ‘consider our next steps’.

A spokesman from Lancing College said: “There have been discussions with New Monks Farm concerning access to the College, but to date these have not led to any satisfactory conclusion.

“We will continue our dialogue with them, and other relevant parties, to try to find a solution which is right for all.”

Find out how resident’s reacted to the outcome of the meeting here

So when will another meeting be held?

The date and time of the next meeting is yet to be confirmed.

A spokesman from Adur District Council said details of when and where the revised hearing will take place will come forward in due course.

Once a decision is made on the application, the secretary of state will be notified.

READ MORE: All you need to know about the IKEA Lancing plans