Streets in Shoreham, Southwick, Lancing and Steyning have emptied since lockdown measures were introduced this week.

On Monday, Boris Johnson addressed the nation and ordered people to stay indoors to curb the spread of the virus. The only exception was for one form of daily exercise, travel to and from work only where absolutely necessary, shopping for essential items, or for medical or care needs. These photos – taken earlier this week – show what towns in Adur, and Steyning, look like since the order.

Empty streets of Shoreham Johnston Press Buy a Photo

Empty streets of Shoreham Johnston Press Buy a Photo

Empty streets of Shoreham Johnston Press Buy a Photo

The empty streets of Southwick Johnston Press Buy a Photo

View more