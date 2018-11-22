West Worthing home close to the seafront is on the market for £392,000

This immaculately presented, older style three bedroom house in Worthing is less than half a mile from West Worthing seafront.

The property, in Gerald Road, is half a mile from West Worthing high street which offers coffee shops, greengrocers, pharmacies and eateries.

Internally there is a 19ft south-facing kitchen/diner to the front of the house with a lounge to the rear, with feature log burner and double doors leading to the garden.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms, with a generously proportioned master bedroom, and a modern fitted family bathroom.

Externally, there is a low maintenance rear garden laid partly to lawn and partly to paving, with fenced boundaries and side access.

There is off-road parking to the front of the property.

Worthing town centre is about 1.5 miles away, offering comprehensive shops, restaurants and theatres, while bus routes run along George V Avenue and the nearest railway station is a mile away.

Price £392,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 4 Wallace Parade, Goring Road, Worthing, BN12 4AL. Telephone 01903 506080 or email: info@jacobs-steel.co.uk