West Sussex man wins Euromillions prize

A mystery EuroMillions winner from West Sussex has been announced.

The man, known only as Mr. K from West Sussex, won £167,233.30 after matching the five main numbers in the EuroMillions draw on November 24.

Mr. K played EuroMillions through national-lottery.co.uk and has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. K for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket. After a few simple clicks he has become £167K better off!”

