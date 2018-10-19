West Sussex man scoops £1million EuroMillions prize

A West Sussex man has become a millionaire after buying a EuroMillions ticket this month.

The mystery man, whose identity has not been revealed, scooped the £1,000,000 Millionaire Maker prize in the draw on Tuesday, October 9.

‘Mr L’ played EuroMillions through the National Lottery website, becoming one of over eight million players who win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “Huge congratulations to Mr. L for winning this fantastic prize without even touching a ticket – after a few simple clicks he has become a millionaire!

“With many people leading busy lives, playing online is becoming increasingly popular. It means you can make sure your lucky numbers are always in the draw and your ticket is always checked.”

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.