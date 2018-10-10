West Sussex coastline could become watersports hub thanks to £170,000 grant

A £170,000 grant could help our seafront become an active hub for water-based sports.

A project led by the Coastal West Sussex Partnership aims to promote the area’s coastline, attracting more visitors and extending the amount of time they spend here.

Caroline Wood, director of the Coastal West Sussex Partnership, which received the cash from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund, said: “We’re over the moon to have been awarded this grant. We want to work with all relevant businesses to help put the West Sussex coast on the water sports map.

“We have an incredible variety of watersports available locally, from diving in Littlehampton, to kayaking in Pagham, to kitesurfing in the Goring Gap.

“Our stunning coastline has plenty to offer both seasoned athletes and total beginners alike and many of the businesses also cater to families.”

The grant will help to pay for a much-needed marketing campaign to promote water sports in the region, the organisation said.

Lewis Crathern, four times British champion kitesurfer and Worthing resident, said: “I’m extremely happy that the West Sussex area has received this grant.

“Having grown up here by the coast I have seen water sports develop at a rapid pace and I am proud to call it my base for my profession of kitesurfing.

“I look forward to this collaboration and to further spreading the message that our area is a world-class location for water sports.”

The Coastal West Sussex Partnership will soon be recruiting for a new team member to help deliver the project and a job description will be released in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit https://coastalwestsussex.org.uk

The project was one of 16 fast-track bids to get cash in the latest funding round.