Well-used railway bridge to be replaced

A well-used footbridge over a railway station, which links two halves of the community, is due to be replaced.

Network Rail has confirmed the bridge at Fishersgate railway station will be updated with a more modern model.

Councillor David Simmons, who represents Hillside Ward, said: “I’m looking forward to them getting it all done and seeing what the new bridge looks like.

“It’s something that needs to be done I think.

“It’s a regular route between Fishersgate and the recreation ground.

“It’s used quite a lot by people who live round there.

“The railway splits the community which makes Fishersgate very isolated if they don’t have the means to get across.”

He said the current bridge had been in place ‘for a long time’ and has ‘a couple of issues’.

He said he hoped the update would improve all aspects of the bridge.

“If you are going to replace it, you need to take the opportunity to make sure it’s as safe as possible, which includes good lighting,” he said.

A spokesman at Network Rail said it was hoped the replacement would take place later this year.

The spokesman said: “While we have already got planning permission, we also need to have permission from the rights of way officer at the county council to divert the footpath five metres.

“We are preparing the application at the moment.

“The reason for needing to do all this work is simply because the footprint of a modern footbridge is larger than old and requires deeper foundations.

“The new bridge is already built and awaits permission to be craned into place.”