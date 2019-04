The sun is shining in Worthing and residents have flocked to the beach for the start of the long Easter bank holiday weekend.

Temperatures in the area have reached 22 degrees today on Good Friday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

And the good weather is set to continue – with temperatures reaching 21 degrees tomorrow, 20 on Saturday and 18 on Monday.

Long queues for ice-cream