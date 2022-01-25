Worthing ranked as most humid town in the UK

Experts from HouseFresh, which specialises in keeping houses clean and fresh, conducted research to find the most humid place in every country by looking at 18,830 global cities

Worthing was found to be the most humid town in the UK.

"When you think of humidity, you might not think of the UK," a HouseFresh spokesman said.

Worthing is the most humid town in the UK, albeit categorised as 'comfortable'. Photo: Steve Robards

"But there are actually places in the UK that get very humid — just not the hot and sweaty kind that you’d usually associate with that term.

"Surprisingly, Worthing is the most humid town in the UK, albeit categorised as 'comfortable'. On the most humid day of the year, it is humid for 38.6 per cent of the day."

HouseFresh used WeatherSpark.com to collect humidity data for 18,830 cities worldwide.

