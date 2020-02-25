Weather warning issued for Sussex

A yellow weather warning of ice has been issued for Sussex.

The Met Office says icy stretches are likely to bring some travel disruption overnight and into Wednesday morning.

It has warned there may be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths – and people may suffer injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

It has issued the following advic on driving: “During the winter months, extreme weather conditions can make driving more difficult and potentially hazardous.

“One of the priorities to pack when driving in winter conditions is a fully-charged mobile phone for use in an emergency. You never know when you might get stuck or breakdown and a fully-charged phone is the best way to call for help (obviously not for use when driving).

“The other main things to consider include warm clothing and some food and water supplies in case you do breakdown and are stuck in the cold awaiting rescue.”