It has been a dry and cold start, with rain due to arrive this afternoon according to the Met Office.

Outbreaks of rain will reach western areas first and then spread east across the remaining areas this afternoon.

The Met Office said it will become breezy inland and windy along the coast, during the day and throughout the night.

Sussex weekend weather forecast

The maximum temperature will be 11 degrees Celsius, whilst there will be lows of eight degrees Celsius.

Tonight, there will be further outbreaks of rain. 'Patchy drizzle' and fog will follow.

Tomorrow (Sunday) will be overcast at first with 'possibly some patchy drizzle'.

It will soon become dry, with 'limited bright or sunny spells developing'.

The Met Office said temperatures will reach highs of 13 degrees and it will feel 'noticeably milder than recent days'.