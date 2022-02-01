Sussex weather: Your forecast for Tuesday, February 1

Today will be rather cloudy and damp, with some light rain and drizzle at first, according to the Met Office.

It will become drier, but staying rather cloudy, especially in the west, throughout the day.

The Met Office said there will be bright or occasional sunny spells developing elsewhere in the county.

Sussex weather

It will be very mild with a maximum temperature of 13°C.

The Met Office said tonight will be dry with clear spells at first, with winds gradually easing.

Later there will be cloudier skies with outbreaks of light rain and drizzle.