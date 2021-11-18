Sussex weather: your forecast for Thursday, November 18
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 8:43 am
Updated
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:45 am
West Sussex is set to have a cloudy day, according to the Met Office.
The county is predicted to see highs of 13° and lows of 8° while having a 10 per cent chance of rain from 5pm through to midday tomorrow (Friday, November 19).
East Sussex is also forecasted to have a cloudy day, although a clear spell is expected at around 2pm.
The Met Office said the county will see highs of 13° and lows of 8°.
East Sussex also has a 10 per cent chance of rain from 7pm until midday tomorrow.