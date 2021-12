Sussex travel: Your morning update for Wednesday, December 8

Chess players from across Sussex compete at Shoreham Rapid Tournament 2021

A27 roundabout works to continue this month as part of major Lancing development

Trying Worthing’s Whiskey Rooms after a fun-packed day with the kids: One Thing or a Mother

Worthing’s first Alpine bar and grill: Opening weekend was ‘a great success’

New You Plan: Worthing nurse practitioner loses 9st – the weight of her sister

‘We’ve given it our all’ say owners of pub overlooking River Adur as its conversion is approved

Temperature highs will be eight and drop to six tonight.

Sunny spells across Sussex today with a gentle breeze. Rain tonight from 6pm.